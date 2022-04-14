Cobb renter’s rights group gets $50,000 grant from Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, a renter’s rights organization based in South Cobb announced in the following press release that they’ve received a second $50,000 grant from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation:

If there ever was a time for a hail mary, the Riverside Community needed it as evictions spring forward

“It’s great to see hard work pay off, “ says Monica DeLancy, Executive Director of We Thrive In Riverside Renters Association. DeLancy has shared that a second grant of $50,000 has been rewarded from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation “ We definitely needed this. We need more time and definitely more resources that exceed a few months of help. Usually those funds are gone in a matter of months and families, especially larger ones or those with younger children are left out. With younger children, picking up extra hours isn’t as feasible and finding affordable day care is beyond tough”

This second grant will provide educational workshops, youth programming, community newsletters and resource guides.

This scene is familiar for DeLancy and she is grateful for the opportunity to help more in need.

The feedback from the Renters Rights Summit on March 27th also revealed that the fear of losing homes is a growing concern for families across Cobb County but especially the Community of Riverside. Over 100 attendees were present At the summit where they heard presentations from Cobb Legal Aid, Georgia Appleseed law and justice center and Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The residents of the area have seen many issues regarding the assistance that even if they are awarded the help, the help may not be accepted by the property owners. This has rendered them back at square one and with no more lifelines.

Thank “Many of Our families are living on a prayer out here and this has answered them .This has instilled hope.”

Monica DeLancy has been relentless in her efforts to assist and bring awareness to the plight of evictions that plague the families in the Cobb County causing instability and insecurity..

“This does a lot to lift the spirits of our residents. It’s comforting to know that our families are not being overlooked during this extended challenging time. This is reminder that our families’ needs do indeed matter”