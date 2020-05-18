Cobb County releases reopening schedule

Cobb County has released its plan for reopening county services that have been suspended or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county sent an email today describing the plan as follows:

Cobb has developed an initial reopening plan, based on current executive orders by the governor and public health guidance. These plans could change as the situation develops. Monitor cobbcounty.org and other county information sources for the latest details.



Parks Outdoor county parks are open. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Summer camps: Due to the tight health restrictions imposed for camps by the governor’s executive orders, Cobb County has suspended summer camp programs until further notice.

Aquatic centers: Parks personnel continue with facility preparations and training before reopening. We are targeting the first week of June for limited access openings at some of these facilities. Please monitor the website or contact the specific center for details.

Playgrounds, restrooms and organized activities: We are awaiting further public health guidance on when to allow organized sporting activities to resume and how to properly prepare playgrounds and restroom facilities for eventual reopening.

Amphitheater concerts: Many concerts have already been rescheduled for later this year. Check details on specific events for ticketing information. Libraries Library staff is providing virtual services, including storytime programs.

Staff will begin reporting on May 26 for safety training and facility preparations, including quarantine and materials handling for 90,000 returning items.

Curbside services will be implemented at seven libraries in June.

Some facilities will be open as polling places, then a phased-in reopening of those seven library facilities with limited services is planned for mid-June.

Limited services in all remaining libraries will start in early summer.

Visit cobbcat.org for details on specific locations. Senior Centers Because those who use these centers are considered some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the utmost precautions in preparing these facilities to reopen. Supervisors are currently keeping essential services, such as Meals on Wheels, operating. There will be extensive training and preparation at the centers during the month of June, with select activities at some centers resuming after the Fourth of July. Government Buildings We are opening certain county facilities for limited public events. Property Management staff has been configuring public-facing buildings for reopening and we will likely coordinate opening buildings when we start bringing employees back to work in June. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org.