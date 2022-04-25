Slight rise in Georgia gasoline prices over the past week

There was a slight rise in the price of gasoline over the past week in Georgia, with a statewide average increase of one cent per gallon for regular unleaded.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.71 per gallon .

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Waiters. “Concerns regarding increased global oil prices and the uptick in demand has caused a slight rise in pump prices.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.797 at the time of this writing, about eight cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $4.12. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day. Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pump.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

