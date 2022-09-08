Marietta police distribute video of potential witnesses in the killing of Grayson Green (VIDEO INCLUDED IN ARTICLE)

The Marietta Police Department released the following video of the hallway of the apartment building where 17-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta died of a gunshot wound.

So far no one has come forward with information about the person who killed Green, and the Marietta Police Department asked that the video be distributed in hopes that the people in the video can be identified and questioned.

People begin running toward the camera at about the 1:08 mark in the video.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy wrote in the public information release containing the video:

Advertisement

Seventeen-year-old Grayson Green was shot and killed May 21st just inside the entrance to 1600 Roberta Drive. Despite knowing multiple people witnessed the shooting, we have been unable to get anyone to come forward and help identify the shooter. New video (attached) will be uploaded to our social media platforms later today, with a call for help. The video shows numerous young adults leaving the area immediately after the conflict started. Based upon the location of the camera, investigators believe the party goers seen in this footage witnessed some or all of the incident. We are asking for the media’s help broadcasting this video with a message asking that anyone who can identify the people in the video please contact us or send in their names via crime stoppers tip line. We believe that one or more of the people in the video may be able to help us solve the murder of Grayson Green. Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta partnered to increase the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Crime Stoppers allows your tips/leads to be made completely anonymously. Anyone with information related to this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers today. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta: 404-577-TIPS (8477)