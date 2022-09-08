Meet the Kennesaw City Council candidates for the Post 1 special election

By Rebecca Gaunt

Seven candidates are competing to fill the seat vacated by James “Doc” Eaton’s June resignation from the Kennesaw City Council.

The special election is scheduled for Nov. 8, concurrent with the national midterm elections. The City Council is a nonpartisan position.

Eaton resigned in protest over the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop under new owner, Marjorie Lyon, following the January death of Dent Myers, who opened the controversial store in 1971.

Candidates received an email questionnaire. The questions and their answers are below their photos.

Jason Acree

Graduated from North Cobb HS

Undergrad: Georgia Tech

MBA: Kennesaw State University

Work: Senior Development Project Director with McKibbon Places

Previous offices held/Kennesaw committees or organizations:

Past President/Treasurer of previous homeowner’s association

KMHS Band Organization – Mountain Movers Coordinator (logistics)

Seven candidates are running for Post 1. What will you bring to the City Council that makes you the best choice?

Kennesaw is home for me and my family. I have been in and around Kennesaw for close to 50 years. My family moved to Kennesaw in 1976. My wife and I (both NCHS graduates) bought our first house in Kennesaw in 1998 and moved back into the City limits in 2018. Our kids recently graduated from KMHS. Both our moms still live in the area. Our roots are deep in Kennesaw. I bring a unique combination of hometown perspective and a professional background in development and construction management to the Council.

What are your biggest concerns about the future of Kennesaw? What are the city’s biggest strengths?

My biggest concerns about Kennesaw are the safety of our community and the continuous development of the area. I read the Police Department’s Facebook page and I am constantly amazed at how busy the police department is! Robberies, drugs… the list is alarming! We all need to be vigilant in protecting our neighborhoods and dedicated to the support of our outstanding police department. Development opportunities are constant and plenty. Kennesaw needs to be selective and intentional in how it manages and promotes development and redevelopment opportunities.

Kennesaw’s biggest strengths: the many amazing families and people that call Kennesaw home, the businesses that operate within our city, and our location.

James “Doc” Eaton resigned Post 1 due to the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop, which has long drawn controversy over its contents, as well as the signage on the facade. Concerns have been raised by the public over the ordinances guiding downtown businesses. What are your thoughts on how the city and council should handle the issue?

Kennesaw is much more than Wildman’s Civil War Shop. It cannot allow itself to continuously be defined by this one shop. However, it is in the heart of downtown Kennesaw in a very prominent location that draws a lot of attention. The best way to work with the owners of Wildman’s is to have an open and sincere dialogue with them about the store and how it can contribute to the redevelopment and improvement of the downtown area.

David Blinkhorn

Kennesaw State University Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration.

Thirty-five plus years in retail management.

Current job: Facilities Warehouse Manager at Kennesaw State University.

Previous offices held/Kennesaw committees or organizations:

Kennesaw City Council 2018-21.

Kennesaw Cemetery Committee Liaison

Kennesaw Arts and Culture Committee Liaison

Cobb County Cemetery Committee

Kennesaw Baseball Association Coach

Kennesaw Mountain Baseball and Tennis booster club

Boy Scouts of America Volunteer

Seven candidates are running for Post 1. What will you bring to the City Council that makes you the best choice?

I am excited that Kennesaw has so many people who are looking to serve the city. It is what makes Kennesaw a great town. A city of people who rally around each other to make Kennesaw a great place to live. It is also what drives me to serve on the City Council. I will continue to fight to ensure Kennesaw is an affordable place to live, to fully fund our police department, to continue providing a safe and welcoming experience for locals and visitors alike, and encourage development that is aligned with our long range plan.

In my first term on the Council I supported lowering taxes, mandating a reserve fund, establishing an inclusive park at Swift-Cantrell and including the gymnastics program in the new gymnasium.

I also fought developers who tried to take advantage of the city through use of variances and zoning changes.

When I say I am the best choice to serve on the City Council, it is with a track record of accomplishments and experience to support my claim.

What are your biggest concerns about the future of Kennesaw? What are the city’s biggest strengths?

My biggest concern for the future of Kennesaw is that we lose sight of the long term goal of Kennesaw. To provide a welcoming and family-oriented city where everyone can find something special to make them want to call Kennesaw “Home” and raise a family. My wife and I moved here to raise our family and I would like more people to experience what we have experienced: plenty of shopping, great restaurants, fabulous parks, low crime, nice neighborhoods,great schools and I could go on. Looking to the future, I can envision a swimming complex, more downtown retail and restaurants, or even a community theater.

The greatest strength of Kennesaw is the city staff. They are the hardest working people that do not receive enough public recognition. Kennesaw is one of the safest cities in the country because of our police department, numerous events and programs are the result of our recreation department, and public works ensures that Kennesaw is clean and green all the time. Our finance department has been Awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 20th consecutive year.

It will be an honor to serve on the Kennesaw City Council again when supported by such a caring hard working group of people.

James “Doc” Eaton resigned Post 1 due to the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop, which has long drawn controversy over its contents, as well as the signage on the facade. Concerns have been raised by the public over the ordinances guiding downtown businesses. What are your thoughts on how the city and Council should handle the issue?

I first want to recognize Doc Eaton and his family for all they have contributed to Kennesaw. They have been big supporters of Kennesaw downtown through their business, City Council service, and volunteering in numerous causes. I respect Doc’s decision to step down and I look forward to serving out his term.

The City Council has a responsibility to the residents they represent to ensure ordinances are appropriate, fair and consistent to ensure Kennesaw remains a welcoming and vibrant community for everyone to live and thrive.

I take the reopening of Wildman’s very seriously as there is an appearance that the business license process was not executed with the same diligence that other businesses have had to complete to get their license. Numerous mistakes, omissions and oversight of the reopening inspections and paperwork have been brought up to the city council and no member of the council has publicly addressed the concerns.

It is my intention to look into those concerns and address the ordinances that are inadequate. If ordinances have been inconsistently enforced then that will be addressed through the city manager with impacted staff.

I believe that the City Council should be responsive to the citizens when concerns are brought to their attention. I have always been responsive and forthcoming when approached with concerns and will continue to do so when I am on the council.

Jon Fred Bothers

Did not respond.

Daniel Bowie

Graduated from Albany High School, Albany Ga.

Attended Albany Junior College

U.S Army

Supervisor at fabrication shops prior to moving to Kennesaw.

Moved to Kennesaw in 1983.

Worked 25 years at Consolidated Engineering Company based in Kennesaw GA.

I was active in the Boy Scouts as Scout Leader with my two older sons. The oldest son became an Eagle Scout.

I did attend some planning committees with the City of Kennesaw as well as some city council meetings over the years.

Seven candidates are running for Post 1. What will you bring to the City Council that makes you the best choice?

I finally have the time in my life to commit to Kennesaw City Council.

Being retired and now having the drive and time to support the people of Kennesaw as well as the city government.

With my extensive experience in listening, organizing, and coming to a common goal with such a diverse group of people from around the world, I am well suited to serve the people of Kennesaw in determining and reaching important goals.

Thirty-five years of living in Kennesaw, I am well aware of the areas that are doing well as well as the ones that need help to increase prosperity and improve quality of life.

What are your biggest concerns about the future of Kennesaw? What are the city’s biggest strengths?

Concerns

The way the city approves development without concern for the increase in traffic.

The upkeep of roads of many areas within Kennesaw City limits that need repair or resurfacing. Funds were allotted for road improvement but then put on hold or used on other projects.

Many older neighborhoods need sidewalks. Even with funding approved, as of today no start date has been given.

Code Enforcement seems to be reluctant to enforce some city codes.

As there is no increasing crime at this time, police presence is lacking, leading to unsafe pedestrian conditions in the road due to the lack of or deterioration of sidewalks.

Strengths

Small-town atmosphere.

World Class parks and recreation centers.

Numerous enjoyable downtown events during the year. Closed off to traffic.

Kennesaw’s commercial centers and facilities are plentiful.

Kennesaw residents are friendly and with the Southern courtesy that characterizes us.

James “Doc” Eaton resigned Post 1 due to the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop, which has long drawn controversy over its contents, as well as the signage on the facade. Concerns have been raised by the public over the ordinances guiding downtown businesses. What are your thoughts on how the city and Council should handle the issue?

If I were a sitting Council member, I would not abandon my position on the City Council because things did not go in the manner I supported. Which in this case, was to not allow the Wildman’s store to reopen after the death of the original owner. To me, it will be a reason to work even harder to come to an agreement in which all parties would feel comfortable.

It is a difficult task to convince someone that their ideas and beliefs are no longer a fit in today’s diverse community. To be able to reach any kind of mutual agreement, both the City of Kennesaw and Wildman’s current owner will have to give and take. The government of Kennesaw needs to find ways to convince the owner that her current position is not in the best interest of the future of this city and its residents. For downtown Kennesaw to flourish, I believe it’s important to move away from a once celebrated, but now divisive culture image.

Lynette Burnette

Did not provide contact information on qualifying paperwork. Courier unsuccessful reaching out via social media.

Anthony Gutierrez

I graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Political Science. I currently work for a small local business here in Kennesaw, Compleat Stair Company, as a project coordinator.

Seven candidates are running for Post 1. What will you bring to the City Council that makes you the best choice?

I believe a governing body is only as effective as it is representative of its population. When a group of elected officials is diverse in their backgrounds, philosophies, education, and demographics, we find a healthy environment where solutions to problems can grow and be decided upon organically. As a younger person, I can bring fresh ideas to these discussions and can provide a different perspective that oftentimes may be lacking in these important decision-making processes. As a young homeowner and a proud citizen of Kennesaw and its vibrant communities, I see the problems affecting our city, especially the ones many of our young people face. Whether it’s rising property taxes, unsustainable growth, or aging infrastructure, solutions can only be found when everyone can sit at the table and work together. I believe the betterment of the community we’ve built depends on all of us reaching across the aisles and working with one another. I’ve worked with all types of people of different opinions, politics, and ideas of what needs to be done, and because of that, I know what it means to compromise and put people first.

What are your biggest concerns about the future of Kennesaw? What are the city’s biggest strengths?

Kennesaw is a growing city, and with growth comes growing pains. Across the campaign trail, I’ve heard stories and concerns from our citizens about the quality of our roads and the access to certain services and opportunities. Our infrastructure is in need of modernization and updating. This includes congested roadways, our electrical grid, and our cellular/internet capabilities. How many times have you been down Barrett Parkway and lost a phone signal, then thought to yourself something along the lines of “why is the business hub of our city a dead zone?” Many citizens are surprised when they call internet service providers only to learn that their area isn’t equipped for fiber internet. There is a lot of work to be done before it’s too late and updating our systems becomes prohibitively expensive or impossible. This is where our greatest strength as a city and community comes into play, and that is the passion of our citizens. Whether it’s voicing our opinions at committee/council meetings, creating local groups, or simply spreading awareness, when we set our minds to something, we don’t stop until we’ve done what we set out to do.

James “Doc” Eaton resigned Post 1 due to the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop, which has long drawn controversy over its contents, as well as the signage on the facade. Concerns have been raised by the public over the ordinances guiding downtown businesses. What are your thoughts on how the city and Council should handle the issue?

The decision to approve this business license has already been said and done by the council, and there isn’t much more that can be done in that avenue. If a citizen believes the business is breaking an ordinance, it can be reported to the Code Enforcement Division and that department will handle it. Continuing to speak about this topic only advertises the location and diverts our attention from other more important matters.

Madelyn Orochena

I went to Lewis Elementary School, Durham Middle School, Kennesaw Mountain High School, and I graduated with a B.A. in Dance from Kennesaw State University in 2012. I’ve worked as a dance teacher and choreographer at The Spirit of Dance, Due West UMC Center for the Arts, and Woodstock Arts. I currently stay at home raising my three year old daughter.”

Previous offices held/Kennesaw committees or organizations: I have been a volunteer on the Kennesaw Arts & Culture Commission for the past three years and have served the past two years as Chair.

Seven candidates are running for Post 1. What will you bring to the City Council that makes you the best choice?

I believe I am the best choice because I enjoy serving my community, and I feel that I would bring a new and underrepresented perspective to the Council. Before I was a volunteer for the city, I was a regular volunteer at Must Ministries. I have always believed deeply in giving back to my community and being a part of the solution! My Arts background gives me unique insight into the economic and social impact of local arts which I believe could be a huge benefit to Kennesaw. Also, with conflicts of interest being a concern for many, I feel that it is important to note that on issues regarding real estate within the city I can offer an objective view. Being a young stay at home mother, I will remain unbiased and focused on the future.

What are your biggest concerns about the future of Kennesaw? What are the city’s biggest strengths?

I would say that my biggest concerns regarding the future of Kennesaw are related to growth. Firstly, I am concerned about our reputation holding us back from many opportunities that would greatly benefit the city and the division we see between friends and neighbors when it comes to progress. I am, however, optimistic about our potential, and believe that our greatest strength is the people who live here. Kennesaw has been underestimated and passed over for so long. I feel that it’s our time to prove that even a divided community seen as “stuck in the past” can learn from history, find unity, celebrate diversity and value acceptance. New developments should include a variety of retail and entertainment that serve diverse needs and interests and benefit our community as a whole. While I find progress and growth exciting, overall security and keeping pedestrians safe in an increasingly walkable town is a big concern as well.

James “Doc” Eaton resigned Post 1 due to the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop, which has long drawn controversy over its contents, as well as the signage on the facade. Concerns have been raised by the public over the ordinances guiding downtown businesses. What are your thoughts on how the city and Council have handled/should handle the issue?

In short, I have not been satisfied with how this issue has been handled by the city. I feel that resentment is boiling over with citizens who feel that code enforcement has been inconsistent with what is required of whom. Overall, I feel that a lot more can be done to establish our common values as a community and condemn racism and bigotry in all forms.

Lazy Guy Distillery will host a Meet & Greet event on Sep. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at 2950 Moon Station Road. All candidates are invited.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.