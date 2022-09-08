The Battery Atlanta announces September events

The Battery Atlanta issued the following press release about their calendar of events for the remainder of September:

This month, The Battery Atlanta has savings and spirited festivities in store for friends and families. Visitors can expect a robust lineup of events including Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, Karaoke Nights at Park Bench, Sunday Supper at Garden and Gun Club, live performances and more. This schedule of events offers fun for all ages!

Outdoor Activities:

2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-11 a.m.

The Battery Atlanta is partnering with the American Heart Association to reinforce heart-healthy lifestyles by reuniting the community in better health. The event is free, dog friendly and open to all – and it will include live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks, a special tribute area and more. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register here.

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the Plaza Green

Visitors are encouraged to stress less and stretch more at the outdoor yoga classes presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages – helping participants release tension and relax. Participants are required to bring a mat and register here.

Farmers Market

Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1-4 p.m. on the Plaza Green

Locals and visitors can peruse organic must-haves at The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market! A variety of local vendors will be in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Canelo vs GGG Fight Watch Event

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Live! at The Battery Atlanta is the ultimate viewing destination for boxing. With 40+ televisions and a 32-foot LED screen, guests won’t miss a minute of the action! The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas is on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The two meet for the third time. Information and reservation details available here.

Garden and Gun Club

Sunday Supper

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5-10 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta is honoring the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers with Garden & Gun Club. Each month, Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a ​​three-course dinner and wine pairing.

Park Bench Postgame Events:

Karaoke Night

Every Wednesday from 8-11:30 p.m.

Visitors 21 years and older are invited to belt iconic tunes with Karaoke Wednesdays at Park Bench. Some shows and dates may require tickets or special table reservations. For reservations, visit this link.

Country Request & Late-Night Line-Dance

Sunday, Sept. 14 from 7-11:30 p.m.

Park bench is having a hoedown! Adults 21 years and older are welcome to dance and enjoy country music hits. For reservations, visit this link.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is geared up with a diverse lineup of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of talent to the stage for fans to discover. All venue information can be found here.

Blackbear: Nothing Matter Tour

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Amy Schumer

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Lamb of God with Kill Switch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Lil Nas X

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.