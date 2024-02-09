Braves & Battery Atlanta fund new dog for Cobb police K9 Unit

Left to Right: Officer Bartlett, Brave, Brian Haynes, Vice President Braves Security Dale Bolenbaugh, Vice President Braves Development Company Security, Officer Bultman, Champ (photo provided by the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta announced in a press release that the Atlanta Braves organization and the Battery Atlanta have provided funds for a new dog for the Cobb County Police Department‘s K9 Unit.

The dog, named “Champ,” will work with handler Officer Bultman, and will replace “Lazer,” who is retiring after nearly eight years of service.

According to the press release:

During Lazer’s career, he conducted over 400 explosive detection deployments, 111 of these being at Truist park and The Battery Atlanta. Lazer will now enjoy a well-deserved retirement life where he will live out his days with his handler, Officer Bultman. The role of the K9 Unit is to aid in security at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta, particularly in explosive detection.

The cost of a police canine is $10,500.

“We are beyond appreciative of the partnership with the Cobb County Police K9 Department that provides an extra layer of protection for everyone who steps on to the property,” said Jeremy Strife, Executive Vice President of Development at The Battery Atlanta. “However, this collaboration represents more than just a security measure; it symbolizes a shared commitment to fostering a sense of safety and well-being within our community.”

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.