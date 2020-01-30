Suspect arrested in connection with two Austell area bank robberies

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department a suspect was arrested in connection with two Austell area bank robberies that occurred near the East West Connector on January 27 and 29.

The 54-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit from the scene of the second robbery.

[The Cobb County Courier has recently implemented a policy of withholding the names of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The first robbery

The first robbery, on January 27, took place at the BB&T Bank branch located at 3620 Tramore Pointe Parkway in Austell, near the East West Connector.

Officers received the call at 9:09 a.m. on January 27, and the suspect had fled before the officers arrived.

The second robbery

The second robbery occurred two miles from the first one. It took place at the Regions Bank branch located at 1593 Mulkey Road, at around 9:24 on January 29.

According to the Cobb County Police Department public information release, “The suspect entered the bank, armed with a handgun, demanding money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene in a Silver Kia Optima. A short pursuit began and led to officers apprehending the suspect without incident.”

The investigation of both robberies has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Map of locations of the robberies