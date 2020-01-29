New mental health initiative from Cobb Collaborative

The Cobb Collaborative submitted the following news release announcing the launch of a new community mental health initiative:

COBB COUNTY, GA: Cobb Collaborative, provider of support, training, and organizational development services to Cobb County nonprofits and other organizations, today launched its Mind Your Mind mental health campaign. The initiative includes online resources, trainings, film screenings, and panel discussions about sensitive topics including anxiety, stress, and trauma. The campaign is supported in part by Cobb & Douglas Public Health through its Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

“Education is one of the most powerful ways to decrease the judgement, shame, and stigma associated with mental illness,” says Irene Barton, Cobb Collaborative Executive Director. “Mental illness affects one in five of us, yet so many people are hesitant to get help or unaware of the resources available to them. Mind Your Mind aims to empower Cobb County residents by providing access to helpful information and perspectives.”

The Mind Your Mind initiative, developed in collaboration with social workers and psychologists from the Cobb County School District and other community stakeholders, will reach Cobb residents through a variety of platforms including:

A web page, available in English and Spanish, containing crisis line contact information and links to mental health statistics, blogs, tools, and supportive content.

A Facebook campaign to direct residents to the new web content, provide encouragement to those struggling with or caring for loved ones with mental health issues, and inform residents of local mental health events. Other social media platforms will continue information as well.

A series of mental health trainings produced in partnership with the Child Welfare Training Collaborative at GA State University including Trauma 101, Brain 101, and Secondary Trauma, as well as Mental Health First Aid, Connections Matter, and Cultural Competency.

Panel discussions addressing mental health awareness and resources led by mental health professionals.

Four screenings of the documentary “Angst” followed by conversations with mental health professionals and families. The documentary, which addresses teen anxiety, will show at Hillgrove High School (Jan. 16), Campbell High School (Jan. 28), North Cobb High School (Feb. 26) and Wheeler High School (March 11). Additional viewings are being scheduled.

Screenings of three documentaries in partnership with the Cobb County Public Library: “Resilience” (March 9 and March 17), “Paper Tigers” (April 14) and “Broken Places” (April 27), each followed by a facilitated conversation. Screening locations to be announced at a later date.

All events are open to the community. Follow Cobb Collaborative on Facebook for details.

For more information about the mental health initiative and other work at Cobb Collaborative, contact Executive Director Irene Barton at ibarton@cobbcollaborative.org.

About Cobb Collaborative: Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens that share ideas, expertise, and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County residents. For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org