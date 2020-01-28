Alleged gang leader arrested in Marietta

Tony L. Menefee a/k/a “Brim Major” was arrested this morning at 6:00 a.m. at the Sedgefield Apartments. in Marietta. Menefee is suspected by law enforcement of being a leader of the criminal street gang known as “Dem Marietta Boys” / “Brim bloods.”

Tony Menefee (photo courtesy of the Marietta Police Department)

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Menefee is the tenth member of the gang arrested as part of a four-year ongoing investigation.

He is being held in a Federal Detention Holding Facility in Atlanta facing charges including: intent to distribute MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of the Criminal Street Gang Act, and marijuana possession.

In addition to those state charges, he also faces federal charges of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

The investigating agencies involved in the work leading to this arrest include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Gang Task Force-Atlanta Division, Cobb County Police Department (CCPD), and the City of Marietta Police Department (MPD) Gang Abatement Program Unit.

Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said in the public information release, “This complex ongoing investigation would not be possible without the partnership with, and assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cobb County Police Department (VIPER and CAGE units) and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office.”

“We thank each of these partner agencies and everyone who assisted with this important investigation,” he said. “Thanks to their hard work and dedication, this criminal gang has been disrupted and these local gang members will be held accountable for their actions.”