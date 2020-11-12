Man arrested in Oct 3 Marietta homicide

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the October 3 death of William Huggins, 42, of Marietta.

McPhilamy wrote that “numerous tips, some anonymous” led police to the suspect.

Marietta detectives secured a warrant on October 27 charging the suspect with homicide, possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

The suspect was arrested by the Marietta Police Department on November 5, and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

The public information release described the original incident as follows:

Early morning Saturday October 3rd Marietta officers were dispatched to a man shot in front of 276 McIntosh Avenue. When officers arrived they found forty-two-year-old William Huggins of Marietta on the ground near the street with two apparent gunshot wounds. Huggins was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where we was treated for his injuries. Huggins never regained consciousness and succumbed to his wounds on October 15th, 2020.

The Courier’s policy on naming defendants and suspects in crimes

[The Cobb County Courier has recently implemented a policy of withholding the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a guilty plea. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].