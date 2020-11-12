Campbell falls to East Coweta; Spartans Homecoming tomorrow against Newnan

By Sudha Gururaj

Last Friday night, the Campbell High Football team was defeated by East Coweta High Football team 45-14. This was Campbell’s third straight loss after losing to Pebblebrook the week before. Unfortunately, the loss to East Coweta eliminated Campbell from potentially making the playoffs.

Campbell (2-7) desperately needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, after falling to Pebblebrook High school (6-3), 26-3. The win also secured East Coweta a playoff spot.

The Spartans knew going into the game that it would be a hard matchup considering that East Coweta had only lost to one team the entire season. Unfortunately, East Coweta put in a convincing performance to beat the Spartans, 45-14.

In the First quarter of the game, East Coweta came out strong producing two touchdowns equaling 85 yds. Campbell battled back with a touchdown by Jamouri Phillips with a 65-yd touchdown run. There was only 6:49 left in the quarter making the score 14-6.

The field goal attempt failed.

East Coweta finished off the quarter strong with a 26 yd field goal with only 3:56 left in the quarter, making the score 17-6.

The second quarter was all East Coweta as they managed to score three touchdowns making the score 38-6. East coweta finished their scoring for the night in the third quarter with one last touchdown making the score 45-6. The last bit of scoring came from Campbell. Davion Weathers had a 70 yd interception return. Campbell went for the 2 point conversion making the final score on the night 45-14.

Offensively, there weren’t many good moments from the Spartans, but there were some significant bright spots, such as the 65-yard run down the sidelines by Phillips.

The Spartans had a lackluster defensive performance against East Coweta but there were some noteworthy performances.

Kenny Nwosisi, Kaeto Nwosisi, Luc Louissaint, and Jeremiah Thorpe all had 5 tackles on the night, which was the highest number for the Campbell Team. Kenny Nowsisi had a solid defensive performance as he also produced the only sack on the night for Campbell. The 70-yard scoring interception run by Davion Weathers was one of the bright spots of the game.

Though it’s disappointing that Campbell will miss out on the playoffs, they still have one last game to end the season on a good note.

They will be facing Newnan Highschool (8-0), which will be a big test for the Spartans. Newnan has gone undefeated throughout the season. Newnan previously defeated Pebblebrook High School 31-28, a team which the Spartans fell to 26-3. Newnan will be an extremely hard team to face. The last time that the Spartans faced Newnan was last season. They lost 34-11 after making crucial mistakes.

This matchup will prove to be difficult for Campbell but it’s the last game of the season and it’s at home.The game is also special as it’s the homecoming game.

The game will be at 7:30 pm on Nov. 13th, Friday night at Campbell High School.

Hopefully, The Spartans can use the home field energy from the crowd to get the win against Newnan.

Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA4872

Sudha Gururaj is a student at Campbell High School and an aspiring sports reporter.