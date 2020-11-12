Julie Teer becomes Wellstar Foundation president

Wellstar Health Systems announced that Julie Teer has joined the company as a senior vice president, and as president of the Wellstar Foundation.

The company distributed the following statement to the press:

Julie Teer has joined Wellstar Health System as senior vice president and Wellstar Foundation president. In this position, Julie will oversee Wellstar’s philanthropic strategy and partnerships, and focus on elevating efforts to secure vital resources for the not-for-profit Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems. She will be the lead strategist responsible for enhancing Wellstar’s philanthropic community engagement and charitable efforts, and a key member of the system’s leadership team. Julie is a highly respected leader with more than 20 years of experience in fundraising and public affairs. She most recently served as chief development and public affairs officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where she launched The Great Futures Campaign. The initiative mobilized the nation to support afterschool and summer programs, raising nearly $600 million in five years for programming. Julie was appointed to the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018 and developed a national strategy to increase youth sports participation. She also received the 2020 Innovation in Lobbying and Advocacy Award from the Public Affairs Council for her work on the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s first federal inspired legislation, The Youth Workforce Readiness Act. A native of East Lansing, Mich., Julie earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.