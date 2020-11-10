Campbell Spartans Softball finishes season, says goodbye to seniors who ‘left the program better than they found it’

By Natalie Brevick

SMYRNA — The Campbell Spartans fastpitch softball team finished its season on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with a regular season record of 6-17 and a postseason record of 0-4.

The team’s record this year fell short of last year’s, although the team played in a higher division and thus faced stiffer competition. The team worked hard, according to head coach Joshua Kimball, starting practices in the summer and never having to postpone a game due to the coronavirus

“With six varsity freshmen the team was pretty young,” Kimball said. “In particular, throughout the entire season, Amelia Massie, a freshman and one of the three starting pitchers, played a crucial role this season. Massie pitched her guts out, even if the scores don’t really reflect the efforts she put in.”

Campbell made the playoffs by winning the last game of the regular season against Pebblebrook on Oct. 8. Bella Galloway, a senior, led the team in hits that day with three, while Massie pitched the entire six-inning game and finished with four strikeouts.

In the regional playoffs, the Spartans played East Coweta and McEachern and lost to both. On Oct. 13, Campbell lost 18-1 to East Coweta. Hailey McCain, a junior, was the starting pitcher and lasted one and third innings,while Skylar James, a senior, pitched the remainder of the three-inning game. East Coweta had an exceptional offense and scored 16 runs in the bottom of the first. Shortly after, East Coweta mercy-ruled Campbell, resulting in the loss.

In the second regional game, Campbell fell 0-3 to McEachern. Both teams were strong on the mound, with Massie leading the Spartans. Massie only allowed five hits throughout the six innings that she pitched. However, in the bottom of the fifth, a single and an error resulted in McEachern scoring its three runs to win the game.

But the playoff dreams were not over for Campbell. They had one more chance via a doubleheader against the Harrison Hoyas. Massie started the first game on the mound and went six innings, striking out four. But Harrison’s powerful offense won the day with multiple home runs and multi-base hits, winning the game 7-0.

In the final elimination game, the Spartans watched the contest slip away early with a 21-run first inning for Harrison. Hailey McCain started the game as pitcher and gave up seven runs, and Massie went in for relief and threw three and a third innings. Campbell did manage two hits in the last game of the season, by seniors Anslee Roberts and Isabella Galloway.

Six seniors graduated from the Campbell Softball team this season: Adrienne Bradley, Lyric Love, Skylar James, Anslee Roberts, Jade Kelly and Isabella Galloway. The group earned high praise from Kimball.

“The seniors definitely left the program better than they found it”, he said.

Galloway’s softball career isn’t over, as she’ll be playing at the collegiate level next year at Kennesaw State University.

In the meantime, the Spartans have already started their offseason training routine and are excited for tryouts next fall.

“Once one group leaves, it’s an opportunity for another group to step up and take the reins,” said Kimball.

Natalie Brevick is a student at Campbell High School and an aspiring sports reporter.