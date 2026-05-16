This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

Note: the full closure of a portion of I-285 continues through Monday, May 18. Follow this link for the details.

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, May 18, and continues through Saturday, May 30:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, May 18 Thursday, May 21 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, May 18 Thursday, May 21 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, May 18 Friday, May 22 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly DETOUR I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will continue to SR 70/Fulton Industrial Blvd (Exit 49), turn left, enter I-20 eastbound and follow signs onto I-285 northbound (Exit 51B). Tuesday, May 26 Saturday, May 30 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, turn onto I-285 southbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B) Tuesday, May 26 Saturday, May 30 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), turn left, and enter I-285 northbound Monday, June 1 Saturday, June 6 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Overnight

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.