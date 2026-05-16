Cobb Travel & Tourism Presents Ten Craft Beverage Makers with Bubbles & Brews Awards

Cobb Travel & Tourism submitted the following:

Cobb Travel & Tourism presents awards to ten Hop Spots that participated in the seventh annual Bubbles & Brews, a month-long celebration of Cobb County’s local craft beverage makers.

Each March, craft beverage enthusiasts travel to participating breweries, distilleries, and wineries to taste unique beverages offered at each location. Participants use a physical or digital “BrewPass” passport to guide them to each Hop Spot to collect stamps and return the BrewPass to Cobb Travel & Tourism to earn prizes. In 2026, Cobb Travel & Tourism distributed 2,000 physical BrewPasses, and more than 800 participants signed up for a digital BrewPass. The 16 participating Hop Spots experienced a notable increase in visitation, collectively receiving more than 5,700 Bubbles & Brews check-ins throughout the month.

“Cobb’s craft beverage community has become a major draw for both residents and visitors looking for authentic local experiences,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “We’re grateful for the businesses that continue to invest in Cobb County and contribute to the energy and character that define our destination.”

Participants of Bubbles & Brews were encouraged to vote online for their favorite Hop Spots in several categories. The winners for each category include:

Those seeking more opportunities to visit Cobb’s craft beverage makers can sign up for a Cobb Ale Trail Savings Pass and enjoy exclusive discounts at participating Hop Spots throughout the year. Be on the lookout for the return of Bubbles & Brews in March of 2027. For more information, visit bubblesandbrews.com.

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Cobb Travel & Tourism is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, working to bring visitors to Cobb County. Cobb Travel & Tourism is the only organization positioned to market Cobb County and all of its assets as a 365-day destination. As the leading industry in Cobb County, tourism has a significant economic impact.