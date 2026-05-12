Full closure on west I-285 rescheduled for May 15 to 18

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following update on the full closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 285 (I-285) between State Route (SR) 139/Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive (exit 9) and Cascade Road (exit 7) in Fulton County. The work was postponed earlier due to reports of potential inclement weather:

RESCHEDULED: FULL WEEKEND-LONG CLOSURE: All I-285 Lanes (NB/SB) Closed Between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road, May 15-18, Metro-Wide Delays Expected

ATLANTA – Weather and onsite conditions permitting, contractor work crews on behalf of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)will implement a full closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 285 (I-285) between State Route (SR) 139/Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive (exit 9) and Cascade Road (exit 7) in Fulton County.While necessary for timely completion of the ongoing construction required to rebuild this segment of I-285, this closure will have significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area.



The closure will begin7 p.m. Friday, May 15, and remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, May 18, weather and on-site conditions permitting.



🚧 No traffic will be permitted through this section of I-285 at any time during the closure.



MAJOR REGIONAL IMPACT — PLAN AHEAD

This is a full interstate closure on one of metro Atlanta’s most heavily traveled corridors. Motorists should expect:

Significant, region-wide delays across metro Atlanta

Heavy congestion on I-20, I-75/I-85, and SR 166/Langford Parkway

Spillover traffic on local roads throughout southwest Atlanta and Fulton County

Anyone traveling anywhere in the metro Atlanta area this weekend should plan ahead.

Drivers are strongly advised to:

Allow substantial extra travel time

Consider alternate routes or adjust travel times

Check traffic conditions before leaving using the 511GA app or other navigation tools or wayfinding apps.



DETOUR INFORMATION

Clearly marked detours will be in place:

Southbound I-285 traffic: Diverted to I-20 (Exit 10) to I-75/I-85 southbound

Northbound and westbound I-285 traffic: Diverted to SR 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5)



See attached graphic illustrating the recommended detour. Overhead message boards and roadside signage will alert drivers well in advance of the closure.



PROJECT DETAILS

This closure supports the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from SR 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

Contractor work crews will:

Mill and grind existing concrete pavement

Prepare for slab repair and replacement

Full closure is required to:

Safely accommodate heavy equipment operations

Provide adequate workspace for crews

Protect motorists

Please note that additional full closures of segments of I-285 are expected to help facilitate faster construction for the duration of these projects.



PLAN BEFORE YOU GO

Motorists should:

Avoid the I-285 corridor on the west side of Atlanta

Review routes before starting any trip this weekend

this weekend Use the 511GA app or other wayfinding apps for real-time Georgia-specific updates

Expect changing traffic patterns and follow all posted signage



PROJECT OVERVIEW

This $206 million effort is one of two major projects to repair and replace concrete slabs along the I-285 westside corridor. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2028.



SAFETY REMINDER

Drivers are urged to:

Slow down in work zones

Follow all posted signage

Stay alert and avoid distractions

Move over when possible

Wear seatbelts



FOR MORE INFORMATION

Additional information and project history can be found on the I-285 reconstruction project website.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

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