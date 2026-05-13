Proda Technology named as Cobb Chamber’s Small Business of the Year

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that it has named Proda Technology the 2026 Small Business of the Year during its annual Small Business of the Year Awards Luncheon, recognizing the cybersecurity-focused managed IT firm for its rapid growth, community involvement and commitment to innovation.

The awards luncheon, presented by 1885 Grill and S.A. White Oil Company, honored Cobb County’s top small businesses and recognized outstanding achievements in several specialty categories.

According to the Chamber’s announcement, Proda Technology, which serves organizations nationwide, has expanded from a small founding team to more than 35 employees. According to the Cobb Chamber, the company experienced 50% revenue growth from 2023 to 2025 while nearly doubling its charitable giving during the same period.

The company attributed its growth to investments in personnel, operational improvements and a focus on cybersecurity protection for businesses and communities.

As Cobb County’s 2026 Small Business of the Year, Proda Technology will advance to compete in the state-level small business competition.

The Cobb Chamber’s selection process began with applications from businesses across the county. Applicants were evaluated on sales growth, innovation, ability to overcome challenges and community involvement by independent business leaders and affiliates of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Finalists also participated in site visits conducted by an independent panel of judges.

The chamber also recognized the following 2026 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year

41 South Creative InfoTank The Butcher on Whitlock Johnson & Alday, LLC Clementine Creative Agency kirpop CMIT Solutions of Atlanta Southern Crescent & Atlanta Northwest Manay CPA Inc DeNyse Companies Modo Modo Agency LLC DynamiX Web Design, LLC The Music Studio Atlanta Eclipse Networks Nothing Bundt Cakes Essayon Construction Group Perfect Image Essex Consulting LLC Proda Technology, LLC FruiTea Bubbles Café Riverside EpiCenter, LLC Gaston Street Eats Co. Summit Heating and Air Georgia Roof Advisors Warner Fuller Consulting Gillis Law Firm, LLC

Additional honors presented during the event included:

Esteem Dental Studio, named 2026 Business to Watch.

Essex Consulting LLC, named Minority-Owned Business of the Year.

Manay CPA Inc., named Woman-Owned Business of the Year.

Essayon Construction Group, named Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.

DeNyse Companies, named Family-Owned Business of the Year.

Modo Modo Agency LLC, recipient of the Community Service Excellence Award.

The 2025 Small Business of the Year winner, 1885 Grill, was inducted into the Cobb Chamber’s Small Business Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

The event featured support from numerous sponsors, including Comcast, Genuine Parts Company, VyStar Credit Union and Kennesaw State University Family Enterprise Center. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}