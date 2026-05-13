East Cobb County Council of PTAs names its 2026 recipients of the Margie Hatfield Scholarship

Pictured from L to R: Micheal Garza, Grayson O’Daniel (Pope), Sadie Herrera (Kell), Jenay Scott (Sprayberry), Katherine Fallaw (Walton), Avi Jaiswal (Wheeler) and Margie Hatfield

The East Cobb County Council of PTAs (ECCC PTA) named its 2026 recipients of the Margie Hatfield Scholarship at its general meeting at Kell High School in April. Hatfield is a former ECCC PTA president, and the ECCC PTA scholarship was named on her behalf due to her diligent work and tireless commitment to the students of East Cobb.

Every year, ECCC PTA offers a $1,000 service-based scholarship to deserving seniors at each of the six high schools in the East Cobb area. Each recipient has worked hard to be successful, not just in their scholastic endeavors, but also by giving back to the community through their service and their time.

Selected from 28 applicants across six schools, the scholarship recipients are:

Sadie Herrera, Kell High School, who will attend Kennesaw State University to study Finance and Pre-Law. In addition to being a stellar student, Sadie is an accomplished BMX racer and mentor to others, especially other girls. Whether it is organizing girls only clinics or in a leadership role, she has a passion for changing the BMX space to be one in which girls feel welcome in participating in the sport.

Jonathan Lewelling, Lassiter High School, who will study Nuclear Engineering at Georgia Tech. Jonathan’s thirteen years of Scouting culminating in being an Eagle Scout laid the foundation of responsibility, civic duty, and community service. He’s not only a talented engineer, but he’s involved in Trojan Buddies, a student organization that fosters inclusion for students with disabilities.

Grayson O’Daniel, Pope High School, who will attend Auburn University where she will study Psychology on a Pre-Physical Therapy track. Described by those who know her as “quietly extraordinary”, Grayson’s journey is one filled with persistence and a genuine care for the community. She’s been part of Make-a-Wish Youth Leadership and makes weekly visits to a local personal care home.

Jenay Scott, Sprayberry High School, who will study Accounting at Clark University. Jenay is a leader in the community by mentoring the next generation through her work in the Future Successors Program and Girls in Excellence. In her words, “Each hour spent mentoring, planting, or organizing has been a step toward creating a world that is kinder, more equitable, and filled with opportunity.”

Katherine Fallaw, Walton High School, who will attend University of Texas to study Early Education. Katherine’s work with children in running a swim school and in advocacy with student government embody what PTA and this scholarship is all about. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in education to help students build confidence and develop a positive relationship with learning from an early age.

Avi Jaiswal, Wheeler High School, who will study Neuroscience at Georgia Tech. As the founder of Cobb Serve, Avi has been able to provide elementary students with a way to volunteer and learn the importance of service to the community. This passion for service extends into his professional aspirations where he hopes to make science accessible to the families who need it most.

As the largest council within the state of Georgia, the East Cobb County Council of PTAs promotes the academic achievement and well-being of all students within the 35 schools within East Cobb.

Micheal Garza is the Scholarship Chair of the East Cobb County Council of PTAs as well as the Co-President of the Keheley Elementary PTA.