From the editor: My email account was hacked (uggh)

By Larry Felton Johnson

If you are someone in my contact list you might have received a mysterious message purporting to be from me.



In short, my account was hacked.



After hours on the phone with technical support, the immediate problem is fixed.



But before then, probably hundreds of emails went out on the account.



Now I have to put procedures in place to harden security and make sure it doesn’t happen again.



A friend who has expertise in computer security told me this afternoon that the use of AI tools has made the hackers search for vulnerabilities much easier. I guess I found that out the hard way this afternoon.

In the meantime, if you got something suspicious-looking earlier with my address in the subject line, delete it.

