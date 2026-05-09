Full lane closures on I-285 postponed due to weather reports

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that the scheduled full closure of north and southbound lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road has been postponed due to weather reports.

Here is the update that was posted on the GDOT website:

FULL I-285 CLOSURE POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

Weather forecasts for this weekend have caused GDOT contractors to postpone and reschedule the full closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) and Cascade Road (Exit 7) as previously announced.