Body discovered after fire in Cobb County homeless encampment

The Cobb County police issued the following public information release:

On March 27, 2023, around 1:15 am, Cobb County Fire responded to a fire near I-75N and Ernest Barrett Pkwy.

The fire was located in the wood line of the I-75N off-ramp at a homeless encampment; as Cobb fire extinguished the fire to a tent, a body was discovered. Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit and the Cobb Fire Arson Unit were notified and are currently on the scene investigating and collecting evidence.

This is all the current information available, and we will provide an update once the preliminary investigation has been completed.

