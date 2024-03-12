Suspect in homicide on Windy Hill road voluntarily surrenders to Cobb police

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

According to Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the suspect in a homicide on Windy Hill Road turned himself in voluntarily.

The public information release states that Cobb County Police Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road on Monday, March 11, around 3:25 pm, following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Herman Robinson (40, Marietta), suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical services arrived, and Robinson was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Investigators report that the suspect, a 50-year-old Smyrna man, had stabbed Robinson and then fled the scene. Hours later, the suspect contacted 911 and told the dispatcher he wanted to surrender.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

The next of kin has been notified.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit, which, according to the division’s website, “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.