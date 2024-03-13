Weather Advisory: Fire, Flood, and Storm Risks in GA

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

There are three reasons given for the outlook:

This afternoon there is a high danger of fire due to the expected low relative humidity and dry conditions There is still some flooding around rivers, including the Chattahoochee Storms are approaching Georgia and are expected to hit Thursday evening, with the possibility that some of them might become strong to severe

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Fire Danger Statement is in effect through 8 PM this evening due to low relative humidities and dry fuels for portions of far east and central Georgia. Please use caution and check with local authorities before attempting any burns. Portions of the Ocmulgee, Oconee, and Chattahoochee Rivers remain in flood across central Georgia. Please use caution around flooded areas, and do not drive through any flooded roadways. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Periods of thunderstorm activity are forecast in the region between Thursday night and Sunday evening. Some storms may become strong to severe on Friday. A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in effect for portions of west Georgia on Friday.

Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?

The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:

“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.

“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.

“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

