Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with a high near 75 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect through 8 p.m this evening due to low relative humidities and dry fuels for portions of far east and central Georgia. Portions of the Ocmulgee, Oconee, and Chattahoochee Rivers also remain in flood across central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Advertisement

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 13, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 65 82 in 1990 36 in 1932 Min Temperature M 45 62 in 2020 19 in 1932 Avg Temperature M 54.9 70.0 in 1990 27.5 in 1932 Precipitation M 0.16 2.02 in 1986 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 4.2 in 1993 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1993 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 37 in 1932 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2016 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.3 63.4 76.2 in 1974 39.5 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 49.0 43.4 52.9 in 1997 23.8 in 1960 Avg Temperature 57.1 53.4 63.8 in 1997 31.7 in 1960 Total Precipitation 6.59 2.09 7.12 in 1909 0.04 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.8 in 1960 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 91 155 430 in 1960 36 in 1997 Total CDD (base 65) 0 4 33 in 1955 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 59.5 57.4 64.3 in 2023 46.9 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 40.5 38.4 46.4 in 2023 26.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 50.0 47.9 55.3 in 2023 37.8 in 1978 Total Precipitation 16.91 11.23 22.94 in 2020 4.48 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.1 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1860 2248 3604 in 1977 1497 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 6 40 in 2023 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”