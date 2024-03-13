A multi-vehicle pileup in Mableton results in one dead, and several severely injured

[The Courier has a policy of omitting names from reports of traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

A multi-vehicle pileup in Mableton resulted in one dead and several seriously injured, including one child with severe injuries.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the fatal collision that occurred on Factory Shoals Road, north of South Gordon Road yesterday evening, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:50 p.m.

Investigators report that a 55-year-old Austell woman was driving a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks south on Factory Shoals Road. Her passengers included two women in their twenties, a one-year-old boy, and girls of three and eight years.

A white 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 29-year-old Mableton man was heading northbound on Factory Shoals Road, approaching the Nissan in the right lane.

Behind the Ford was a 58-year-old Maryland man driving a gray 2010 Dodge Dakota with a 43-year-old Austell man as a passenger. Following them was a 52-year-old Smyrna man in a maroon 2001 Acura MDX.

The public information release describes the multi-vehicle pileup as follows:

For unknown reasons, the Nissan crossed the double yellow line, entered the northbound lanes, and collided with the Ford, causing it to veer southwest. Subsequently, the Nissan collided with the Dodge, redirecting it southeast. The Nissan collided head-on with the Acura, leading to a counterclockwise rotation and coming to rest across both northbound lanes.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Acura was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with injuries.

Four of the occupants of the Nissan were taken to Grady Hospital with serious injuries, including two of the children. The third child, the 8-year-old girl, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital with severe injuries.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987. The next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.