Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 25, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 59 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Memorial Day

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

April 2023 Climate Averages Climate Site April Temp (°F) Average Temp Departure from normal Athens 61.5 62.3 -0.8 Atlanta 63.5 63.2 0.3 Columbus 65.5 65.8 -0.3 Macon 64.7 64.5 0.2 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 60.6 60.9 -0.3 Fulton Co Arpt 61.5 61.7 -0.2 Gainesville 61.3 60.9 0.4 Peachtree City 60.8 62.4 -1.6 Rome 61.4 61.4 0.0

April 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature Max T Date Minimum Temperature Min T Date Athens 87 4/5 35 4/11 Atlanta 87 4/5 44 4/9 Columbus 89 4/5 43 4/18 Macon 89 4/5 39 4/10 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 85 4/5 35 4/11 Fulton Co Arpt 88 4/5 36 4/11 Gainesville 86 4/5 41 4/9 Peachtree City 86 4/5 36 4/11 Rome 89 4/5 38 4/11

April 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation Average Precipitation DFN (DepartureFrom Normal) Athens 6.04 3.52 2.52 Atlanta 4.37 3.81 0.56 Columbus 2.93 4.03 -1.10 Macon 2.96 3.62 -0.66 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 5.64 3.87 1.77 Fulton County Arpt 6.45 3.61 2.84 Gainesville 5.83 3.98 1.85 Peachtree City 6.13 3.77 2.36 Rome 8.34 4.46 3.86

April 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) 4/5 Athens 2.14 4/8 Atlanta 1.36 4/30 Columbus 0.72 4/30 Macon 1.19 4/8 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 2.26 4/8 Fulton Co Arpt 2.69 4/8 Gainesville 2.02 4/8 Peachtree City 3.42 4/30 Rome 4.00 4/8

Daily climate summary for April

Date Temperature HDD CDD Precipitation New Snow Snow Depth Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-04-01 81 57 69.0 9.5 0 4 0.50 0.0 0 2023-04-02 72 48 60.0 0.3 5 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-03 59 54 56.5 -3.4 8 0 0.12 0.0 M 2023-04-04 78 57 67.5 7.3 0 3 T 0.0 M 2023-04-05 87 65 76.0 15.6 0 11 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-06 83 69 76.0 15.3 0 11 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-07 79 52 65.5 4.6 0 1 0.12 0.0 M 2023-04-08 52 44 48.0 -13.2 17 0 0.87 0.0 0 2023-04-09 66 44 55.0 -6.4 10 0 T 0.0 0 2023-04-10 66 46 56.0 -5.7 9 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-11 73 46 59.5 -2.4 5 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-12 78 48 63.0 0.8 2 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-13 65 55 60.0 -2.5 5 0 0.79 0.0 M 2023-04-14 71 61 66.0 3.3 0 1 0.10 0.0 0 2023-04-15 80 58 69.0 6.0 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-16 74 56 65.0 1.8 0 0 0.08 0.0 0 2023-04-17 71 47 59.0 -4.5 6 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-18 80 49 64.5 0.7 0 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-19 83 54 68.5 4.5 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-20 84 59 71.5 7.2 0 7 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-21 79 59 69.0 4.4 0 4 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-22 71 55 63.0 -1.8 2 0 0.03 0.0 0 2023-04-23 71 51 61.0 -4.1 4 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-24 69 50 59.5 -5.9 5 0 T M M 2023-04-25 74 47 60.5 -5.1 4 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-26 62 56 59.0 -6.9 6 0 T 0.0 M 2023-04-27 62 55 58.5 -7.7 6 0 0.40 0.0 M 2023-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 5 T 0.0 0 2023-04-29 74 57 65.5 -1.2 0 1 0.21 0.0 0 2023-04-30 73 53 63.0 -4.0 2 0 1.15 0.0 0 Sum 2196 1612 – – 96 56 4.37 0.0 – Average 73.2 53.7 63.5 0.3 – – – – 0.0 Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 120 64 3.81 0.0 –

Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Snowfall : midnight Snow Depth : 7am

Climate comparisons for May 24 (yesterday)

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

419 AM EDT THU MAY 25 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 24 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST

VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR

NORMAL

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)

YESTERDAY

MAXIMUM 81 4:47 PM 95 1996 83 -2 84

MINIMUM 65 7:48 AM 45 1892 64 1 68

AVERAGE 73 73 0 76

PRECIPITATION (IN)

YESTERDAY 0.00 1.80 1910 0.11 -0.11 T

MONTH TO DATE 1.57 2.71 -1.14 2.05

SINCE MAR 1 11.38 11.20 0.18 12.48

SINCE JAN 1 20.93 20.34 0.59 21.14

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 21 19 2 5

SINCE MAR 1 359 447 -88 324

SINCE JUL 1 1932 2526 -594 2042

COOLING

YESTERDAY 8 9 -1 11

MONTH TO DATE 155 148 7 218

SINCE MAR 1 242 229 13 283

SINCE JAN 1 270 232 38 300

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)

RESULTANT WIND SPEED 9 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION E (80)

HIGHEST WIND SPEED 17 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION E (90)

HIGHEST GUST SPEED 24 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION NE (50)

AVERAGE WIND SPEED 9.2

SKY COVER

AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.7

WEATHER CONDITIONS

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.

NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

HIGHEST 65 2:00 AM

LOWEST 38 3:00 PM

AVERAGE 52

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

NORMAL RECORD YEAR

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 83 94 2019

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 64 46 1979

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

MAY 25 2023………..SUNRISE 6:31 AM EDT SUNSET 8:38 PM EDT

MAY 26 2023………..SUNRISE 6:31 AM EDT SUNSET 8:39 PM EDT

– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”