Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temparature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 11, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 76 88 in 2017 51 in 1906 Min Temperature M 57 70 in 2020 31 in 1906 Avg Temperature M 66.6 79.0 in 2017 41.0 in 1906 Precipitation M 0.10 1.49 in 1897 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 2 24 in 1906 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 3 14 in 2017 0 in 2016 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 79.5 77.9 87.2 in 2018 65.8 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.1 59.0 69.0 in 2018 45.8 in 1974 Avg Temperature 69.3 68.5 78.1 in 2018 58.9 in 1885 Total Precipitation 0.01 1.23 8.89 in 1995 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 13 14 73 in 1964 0 in 2021 Total CDD (base 65) 60 52 146 in 2018 0 in 1992 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.1 76.1 78.9 in 2019 69.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.6 57.0 61.8 in 1878 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.8 66.6 69.5 in 2019 61.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 33.58 39.83 59.18 in 1929 0.22 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 13 19 96 in 1888 0 in 2019 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2175 2002 2613 in 2019 26 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And GreenlandPeriod of Record: Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-10 Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-10 Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-10 Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-10 Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-10

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”