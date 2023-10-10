Juvenile pedestrian struck by driver and seriously injured on Post Oak Tritt Road at Bennington Drive

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an accident in which a juvenile was struck by a car.

The incident happened this morning on Post Oak Tritt Road at its intersection with Bennington Drive.

Investigators report that a white 1999 Honda CR-V, driven by a 38-year-old Marietta woman was heading east on Post Oak Tritt Road when an 11-year-old juvenile female was attempting to cross Post Oak Tritt Road northbound at the intersection with Bennington Drive.

As the pedestrian was crossing the eastbound lane of Post Oak Tritt Road, she was struck by the Honda and seriously injured.

[Editor’s note: The public information release states that the pedestrian was crossing outside of marked crosswalks, but we examined the roadway with Google Maps Streetview, and unless the street has been repainted since Google did its imaging, there are no marked crosswalks anywhere near the intersection.

Post Oak Tritt Road separates two heavily residential areas. So in order to reach separate sides of the same community, you would have to cross where there are no marked crosswalks. The Courier will visit the site tomorrow and if available nearby crosswalks have been painted since the Google imaging was done, we’ll update this article.]

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The juvenile was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

This remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The unit is commanded by Lt. Lane Johnson.