GBI investigates officer-involved shooting death of Powder Springs man

Nelly Miles, the Public Affairs Director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a press release that the GBI is investigating the shooting of a Powder Springs man today by Cobb County Police officers. Four officers discharged their firearms during the incident.
The press release describes the incident and the investigation as follows:
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that earlier this date, CCPD officers were preparing to execute search warrants for the residence and vehicle belonging to Samuel David Mallard, 19, of Powder Springs. Mallard was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault with intent to rob.
At approximately 8:23 a.m., CCPD officers located Mallard traveling in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Chaseway Circle in Powder Springs. Mallard attempted to elude officers in his vehicle, but his car was stopped by CCPD vehicles. Officers confronted Mallard to take him into custody and gave him verbal commands. During the incident, four CCPD officers fired their weapons, striking Mallard. Medical services responded, but Mallard was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. No officers were injured during the incident.
Upon processing the scene, a gun was found in Mallard’s vehicle.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
