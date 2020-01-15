Fatal hit and run on Cobb Parkway leads to arrest

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run accident that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of Lake Acworth Drive early this morning.

The incident led to one death and the arrest of an Acworth man.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

A white 2018 Dodge Caravan, occupied by a father and son, was travelling north on Cobb Parkway approaching North Shores Road. The right front corner of the Dodge collided with the right curb and bridge rail. The collision disabled the Dodge. The Dodge came to a final uncontrolled rest in the left northbound lane of Cobb Parkway. The driver exited the vehicle to remove debris from the travel lane. A tan 2010 Hyundai Sonata was travelling north on Cobb Parkway in the left lane approaching North Shores Drive. The front of the Hyundai collided with driver of the Dodge while he was in the roadway. The driver of the Hyundai exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 26-year-old Christian Martinez of Acworth. With help from the Acworth Police Department, Cobb County Police Precinct 1 Officers, and the Cobb County Police S.W.A.T. team, investigators located and arrested Mr. Martinez at his residence. Mr. Martinez was charged with Driving with a Suspended License (M) and Felony Hit and Run. The driver of the Dodge was identified as 47-year-old Christopher Makin of Emerson. Mr. Makin was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

The second occupant of the Dodge was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”