Arrest made in connection with Riverside Parkway hit and run

An arrest was made in connection with yesterday’s hit and run incident on Riverside Parkway that left a pedestrian dead.

According to an update from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department:

With help from Cobb County Police Precinct 2 Officers, the driver involved in the fatal pedestrian collision was identified as 44-year-old Melissa Mabry of Austell. Ms. Mabry was operating a white 2020 Kia Optima when the collision occurred. Ms. Mabry was identified when someone called police in reference to damage on the Kia. Ms. Mabry was arrested and charged with Driving with a Suspended License (M) and Felony Hit and Run.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”