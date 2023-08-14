Pedestrian killed at intersection of Austell and Favor roads

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the death of a pedestrian on August 10, 2023, around 9:12 pm, at the intersection of Austell Road and Favor roads.

Investigators report that a pedestrian, Itanor Duval, 76, Marietta, was walking north across Austell Road outside the marked crosswalk.

At the same time, a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by a 70-year-old Marietta man, was heading south on Austell Road.

The pedestrian was struck by the Jeep and seriously injured. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names of surviving drivers in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”