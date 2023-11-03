Two killed when one truck rear-ends another on South Cobb Drive at Maner Road

According to a public information release from of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a collision on South Cobb Drive at Maner Road in which two people were killed.

The accident took place on Thursday, November 2 at 12:47 p.m.

Investigators report that a white 2015 Kenworth T880 truck, operated by a 62-year-old Lithia Springs man, was stopped at the red light in the northbound left turn lane of South Cobb Drive at Maner Road when a white 2015 Isuzu NPR truck, operated by a 50-year-old Lithonia man with a 45-year-old passenger was approaching the rear of the Kenworth also in the northbound left turn lane on South Cobb Drive.

The front of the Isuzu collided with the rear of the Kenworth. The collision pushed the Kenworth north, and both vehicles came to a rest in the intersection.

The two men in the Isuzu suffered fatal injuries in the collisions. Their next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.



The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.