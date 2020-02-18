Chain reaction wreck on Cobb Parkway at Canton Road Connector

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck Philamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating two related crashes that occurred at the intersection of Cobb Parkway North and the Canton Road Connector Monday night at approximately 10:15 PM.

The public information release described the accident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2011 BMW 328i driven by twenty-five-year-old Kanisha Thompson of Lapine AL and a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by fifty-one-year-old Connie Hawkins of Euharlee GA were involved in a traffic accident within the intersection of Cobb Parkway North and the Canton Road Connector. According to Cobb County 911 call takers, minor injuries were initially reported. At some point following the crash, both drivers exited their vehicles. Shortly after the initial accident occurred, a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by twenty-seven-year-old Jabari Mckenzie of Kennesaw GA and a 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by twenty-one-year-old Samy Nolasco of Rome GA approached the intersection heading Northbound on Cobb Parkway. Visibility was low and both wrecked vehicles were now disabled, blocking the intersection and one of the Northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway. First responders had not yet made it to the initial scene, and preliminary statements indicate the wrecked vehicles may not have been visible to approaching motorists. The driver of the Nissan Frontier struck the disabled BMW and ricocheted into the adjacent Ford Explorer. This collision pushed the BMW into the original two drivers of the first accident, who were still standing in the roadway. Both drivers from the initial accident were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One witness at the scene of the accident was Kim Peace Hill, who is affiliated with Blue Thanksgiving and has become well-known among people who regularly attend Cobb County Board of Commissioners meetings as an advocate for increased pay and benefits for police officers.

Hill wrote that she left her vehicle to render aid, and described the events on her Facebook page.

Philamy told the Courier in a followup phone conversation today that additional witnesses are still being sought.

Charges have not been brought pending further investigation.

In response to a question on the Marietta Police Department Facebook page about what drivers should do in a situation similar to the one faced by drivers in the initial wreck, Philamy wrote:

It is a natural reaction to get out of your vehicle after an accident. As soon as possible, (IMMEDIATELY if possible) walk away from your car and get off the roadway and at least a few feet onto the shoulder of the road. Then WATCH for oncoming cars. This was a tragic combination but is not an isolated incident. The BEST thing you can do is get away from other vehicles still traveling on the same roadway. Prayers to all involved!

The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is investigating both collisions. Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed either accident is asked to contact Investigator Samimi at 770-794-5384.