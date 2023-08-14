Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 4 to August 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
- 1080 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002214
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #494
- 920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-534C
- Last Inspection Score: 61
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 4500 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15298
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
PANDA EXPRESS #695
- 741 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3742
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7703
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
CAFE HOT WING 8
- 1153 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004063
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
FORKS & FLAVORS
- 2920 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4823
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004628
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
JJ DOMINICAN SNACKS
- 2198 AUSTELL RD SW STE 108-2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4156
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004677
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5947
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004724
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023
DAIRY QUEEN
- 1641 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3774
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4062
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
ARBY’S #1217 @ EAST COBB CROSSING
- 4367 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22725
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
MIRKO PASTA
- 1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27787
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
PANDA EXPRESS #1542
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20202
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
ORIGINAL HOT DOG FACTORY THE
- 1529 SPRING RD SE UNIT E SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004033
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
!!KOKEE TEA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 164 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005706
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
!!WALK ON’S MARIETTA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 785 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006032
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023
MANDARIN CAFE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23990
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
KENNESAW PLACE
- 2800 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002778
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5534
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4983
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY
- 3 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5794
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
GARDEN & GUN CLUB
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
MCDONALD’S #10925
- 645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003367
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
LUCKY’S BURGER & BREW
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 102 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003638
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
TERIYAKI BOX
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004160
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
DEREK’S CAFE
- 1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004252
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
PITA MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 108 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004407
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
KIOSCO
- 48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005729
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734
- 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000921
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19031C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
TAZIKIS MEDITERRANEAN CAFE
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5823
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002509
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
BURGER KING #3662
- 2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000850
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
EL SUPER PAN
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003306
- Last Inspection Score: 65
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
WNB FACTORY
- 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003851
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
TAQUITO EXPRESS
- 3065 SHALLOWFORD RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003937
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005589
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005590
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
!!MANNA HOUSE CAFE
- 234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006098
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
!!MEETBOWL
- 3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006107
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023
GTC MERCHANTS WALK CINEMA
- 1301 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2725
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26552C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #2200
- 2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002249
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
DAVE & BUSTER’S #5200004
- 2215 D & B DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8756
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3157
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1495C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-476C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
TUBTIM SIAM THAI CUISINE
- 2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005486
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023
Advertisement