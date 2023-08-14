Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 4 to August 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

1080 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002214

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #494

920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-534C

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD

4500 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15298

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

PANDA EXPRESS #695

741 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3742

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7703

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

CAFE HOT WING 8

1153 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004063

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

FORKS & FLAVORS

2920 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4823

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004628

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

JJ DOMINICAN SNACKS

2198 AUSTELL RD SW STE 108-2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4156

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004677

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5947

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004724

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2023

DAIRY QUEEN

1641 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3774

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4062

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

ARBY’S #1217 @ EAST COBB CROSSING

4367 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22725

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

MIRKO PASTA

1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27787

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

PANDA EXPRESS #1542

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20202

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

ORIGINAL HOT DOG FACTORY THE

1529 SPRING RD SE UNIT E SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004033

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

!!KOKEE TEA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 164 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005706

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

!!WALK ON’S MARIETTA

3625 DALLAS HWY STE 785 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2023

MANDARIN CAFE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23990

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

KENNESAW PLACE

2800 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002778

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5534

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4983

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY

3 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5794

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003112

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

MCDONALD’S #10925

645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003367

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

LUCKY’S BURGER & BREW

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 102 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003638

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

TERIYAKI BOX

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004160

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

DEREK’S CAFE

1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004252

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

PITA MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 108 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004407

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

KIOSCO

48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005729

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734

1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000921

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS

670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19031C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

TAZIKIS MEDITERRANEAN CAFE

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5823

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002509

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002425

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

BURGER KING #3662

2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000850

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

EL SUPER PAN

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003306

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

WNB FACTORY

611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003851

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

TAQUITO EXPRESS

3065 SHALLOWFORD RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003937

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005589

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005590

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

!!MANNA HOUSE CAFE

234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006098

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

!!MEETBOWL

3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006107

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2023

GTC MERCHANTS WALK CINEMA

1301 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2725

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26552C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #2200

2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002249

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

DAVE & BUSTER’S #5200004

2215 D & B DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8756

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3157

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1495C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-476C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023

TUBTIM SIAM THAI CUISINE

2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005486

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2023