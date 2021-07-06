Two dead in separate Cobb County collisons

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating traffic deaths in two separate accidents that occurred in the county over the past few days.

The first took place on Big Shanty Road at its intersection with Hidden Forest Court on Saturday, July 3, at around 2:34 p.m.

Dylan Nekrasas, 19, of Roswell was killed while heading eastbound on Big Shanty Road on a red and black 2002 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle.

Nekrasis was in the left lane when the driver of a BMW made a left turn from Hidden Forest Court, and Nekrasas’s motorcycle hit the side of the BMW.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by another BMW.

Nekrasas was given emergency medical treatment but died at the scene, and his family was notified.

The driver of the first BMW experienced shortness of breath, and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The driver of the second BMW was not injured.

According to the public information release investigators suspect that vehicle speed was a factor in the collision, and charges are not expected.

In another fatal collision, Paul J. Hester, 41, of Marietta, was killed at the intersection of Summer Mist Cove and Summer Mist Court on Tuesday, July 6 at about 7:54 a.m.

Investigators report that he suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing him to lose consciousness. His vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. His next of kin have been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”