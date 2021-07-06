Cobb Police issue update on Pinetree Country Club homicide

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department released an update on the homicides at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

The homicide victims were discovered on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at about 2:21 p.m. when police were dispatched on reports of a shooting.

The body of Pinetree Country Club employee Eugene Siller was found on the golf course. Two deceased males were found in a truck owned by one of the victims, Paul Pierson. The second male in the truck has not been identified.

Sgt. Delk’s update is reprinted below:

Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives and numerous other special units continue to work on active leads in the homicide case from Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 at Pinetree County Club at 3400 McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw, Georgia. Current information reveals there is not an active threat to the public at large and there was not a directed threat to residents of the neighborhood. Instead, detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck. It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place. The two other deceased males who were found in the truck, Paul Pierson and the unidentified male, appear to have no relation to the location at all. Detectives, along with numerous other special units, continue to follow active leads in this case. We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive. We will provide updates once we have additional information. Anyone with information about this active investigation is asked to contact our detectives at 770-499-4111 or at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.