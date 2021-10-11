Cobb police investigating body found in dumpster on Chastain Meadows Court

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, homicide investigators are investigating a suspicious death discovered over the weekend on Chastain Meadows Court in Kennesaw.

A decomposing adult male was found in a dumpster behind a business.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office took jurisdiction of the body to determine the cause of death.

The death is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit investigators at 770-499-3987 or email them at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”