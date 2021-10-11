Cobb County property taxes due this Friday, new police headquarters opens

It’s been said the only things inevitable are death and taxes. Well, it’s time for at least one of those at the end of this week.

Cobb County property taxes are due this Friday, Oct. 15. View and pay your property tax bills at cobbtaxpayments.org.



The Board of Commissioners and Public Safety leadership cut the ribbon for the new Cobb County Police Headquarters on Fairground Street in Marietta last week. The building, a former credit union, underwent $16 million in renovations paid for through the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Cobb County Property Management provided the work to transform it into the new headquarters. The new building enabled the department to consolidate sections such as records, permitting, crimes against person unit, internal affairs unit, technology-based crimes, VIPER and command staff. These sections were previously scattered across different buildings throughout Cobb. Further improvements are ongoing, including a real-time crime center designed to consolidate information for officers in the field. A crime scene garage is under construction behind the building. Both projects are expected to be completed during 2022.