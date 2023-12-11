Driver killed in collision on I-20 in Mableton

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on I-20 eastbound in Mableton, just before the Fulton County line, on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at about 2:26 am.

Investigators report that a white 2024 Mercedes GLE-450, driven by a 38-year-old Conyers man, was traveling eastbound on I-20, east of Riverside Parkway.

At the same time a 2023 Kenworth T680, in combination with a 2007 Wabash Dry Van, driven by a 59-year-old Arizona man, was eastbound on I-20 ahead of the Mercedes.

The Mercedes hit the rear of the trailer while traveling at a high rate of speed.

It then lurched forward and hit the concrete barrier over the Chattahoochee River and came to rest across the Fulton County line.

The driver of the Kenworth T680 pulled onto the shoulder, and was uninjured.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.