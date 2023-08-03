Police confirm: missing Marietta man has dementia

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following update to yesterday’s appeal for the public’s health in locating an at-risk Marietta man reported missing:
“I can now confirm that among other things, Keith Moore has been diagnosed with dementia.
ANY HELP YOU CAN PROVIDE SPREADING THIS MESSAGE IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.
I will push out an update if anything changes.”
Original story
The Marietta Police Department distributed the following appeal for help in locating an at-risk individual:
Keith Moore, a sixty-six-year-old Marietta resident, was reported missing this afternoon. Keith is 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. According to his family, Keith has medical issues that place him in an “at-risk” category. He was last seen on video Tuesday afternoon, August 1st, in the area of Cobb Parkway North and Field Park Circle. In the video Keith was wearing a black and white striped shirt, black jeans, a black leather vest, white-black-and-gold shoes, and a hat with the name “Moore” on the front. Keith may have fishing poles and a tackle box in his possession. We are asking for the public’s help locating him. Anyone with information about his current location is urged to call 911 immediately.
