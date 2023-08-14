Cobb 2023 property tax bills issued; City of Mableton added to tax digest

Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced that 2023 property tax bills have been issued.

269,795 tax bills were issued representing $1,182,943,945.

253,682 of the bills represented Real Property totaling $1,100,940,066 and 16,113 of the bills were Personal Property for $82,003,879.

Payments are due by October 15 and must be received or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.

The cities within Cobb bill and collect their own property taxes.

The chart below details this year’s property taxes for Cobb County’s billing and collection authorities:

This year the tax commissioner added the City of Mableton to the tax digest and included the Homeowners Relief Tax Grant (HRTG, also known as the Governor’s Credit) into the tax calculation process.

According to the announcement:

The HRTG, funded by the Georgia General Assembly, is a one-time tax credit totaling $60,088,225 in tax savings for Cobb. Eligible homeowners with homesteaded properties will see a reduction on their 2023 tax bill.

The county posted the following information about methods of payment:

Payments may be made online, by phone, mail, or in person. Processing fees may apply:

Online at cobbtax.org via e-Check, debit or credit card.

Phone automated system at 1-866-PAY-COBB (1-866-729-2622).

Mail to Cobb County Tax Commissioner, PO Box 100127, Marietta, GA 30061.

• In person at any of the following locations:

Property Tax Division at 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta;

East Cobb Office at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta; and

South Cobb Government Service Center at 4700 Austell Road, Austell.

• 24/7 drop boxes for checks/money orders made payable to Cobb County Tax Commissioner at:

Property Tax Division at 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta;

North Cobb Office at 2932 Canton Road, Marietta;

East Cobb Office at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta; and

South Cobb Government Service Center at 4700 Austell Road, Austell.

For questions or assistance, email tax@cobbtax.org or call 770-528-8600.

Please visit Understanding Your Tax Bill at cobbtax.org for a detailed explanation of our 2023 tax bills.