May events at the South Cobb Regional Library

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 27, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

With spring in full bloom, the consistency of events at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) make it an oasis of cultivation and self-betterment.

For adults, May offers a moment’s reflection and the opportunity to recapture some bit of youth with physical activity and entertainment. Of course, youthfulness is what they may find at SCRL on the first Saturday of the month, May 4th being Star Wars Day. So, even little padawans (or acolytes, depending how the Force flows through them) will benefit from the consistency and structure of activities and storytimes at SCRL.

That said, these are some of the events scheduled at SCRL that will invigorate one and all:

  • · Get Your Steps in with South Cobb, May 6th at 4:30 PM.
  • · VR for Older Adults, May 9th at 11:00 AM.
  • · Monthly Movie Matinee – The Goonies, May 25th at 3:30 PM.
  • · Mind Your Mind Summer Edition, May 29th at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on May 27th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

May the 4th be with you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 01, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
May 02, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
May 03, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 04, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Star Wars Day

MAY 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 05, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 06, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


16:30 – 18:00Get Your Steps in With South Cobb
May 07, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
May 08, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
May 09, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 13:00VR for Older Adults


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
May 10, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 11, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

MAY 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 12, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 13, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


16:30 – 18:00Get Your Steps in with South Cobb
May 14, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
May 15, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
May 16, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
May 17, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 18, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

MAY 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 19, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 20, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


16:30 – 18:00Get Your Steps in with South Cobb


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
May 21, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
May 22, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
May 23, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 24, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 25, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:30 – 15:00Monthly Movie Matinee

MAY 2023

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 26, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
May 27, 2023MondayclosedMEMORIAL DAY
May 28, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
May 29, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Mind Your Mind Summer Edition


18:00 – 19:00Mind Your Mind Summer Edition
May 30, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


15:00 – 17:00Wall Hanging Workshop








This schedule compiled as of: 04/18/2024; updated 04/24/2024.m

