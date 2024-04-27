May events at the South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

With spring in full bloom, the consistency of events at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) make it an oasis of cultivation and self-betterment.

For adults, May offers a moment’s reflection and the opportunity to recapture some bit of youth with physical activity and entertainment. Of course, youthfulness is what they may find at SCRL on the first Saturday of the month, May 4th being Star Wars Day. So, even little padawans (or acolytes, depending how the Force flows through them) will benefit from the consistency and structure of activities and storytimes at SCRL.

That said, these are some of the events scheduled at SCRL that will invigorate one and all:

· Get Your Steps in with South Cobb, May 6th at 4:30 PM.

· VR for Older Adults, May 9th at 11:00 AM.

· Monthly Movie Matinee – The Goonies, May 25th at 3:30 PM.

· Mind Your Mind Summer Edition, May 29th at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on May 27th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

May the 4th be with you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2023

WEEK 1

MAY 2023

WEEK 2

MAY 2023

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 12, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 13, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:30 – 18:00 Get Your Steps in with South Cobb May 14, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time May 15, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime May 16, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics and Digital Literacy May 17, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 18, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

MAY 2023

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 19, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 20, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:30 – 18:00 Get Your Steps in with South Cobb



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] May 21, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time May 22, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime May 23, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 24, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 25, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:30 – 15:00 Monthly Movie Matinee

MAY 2023

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 26, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First May 27, 2023 Monday closed MEMORIAL DAY May 28, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time May 29, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Mind Your Mind Summer Edition



18:00 – 19:00 Mind Your Mind Summer Edition May 30, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



15:00 – 17:00 Wall Hanging Workshop

















This schedule compiled as of: 04/18/2024; updated 04/24/2024.m