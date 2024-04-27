May events at the South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
With spring in full bloom, the consistency of events at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) make it an oasis of cultivation and self-betterment.
For adults, May offers a moment’s reflection and the opportunity to recapture some bit of youth with physical activity and entertainment. Of course, youthfulness is what they may find at SCRL on the first Saturday of the month, May 4th being Star Wars Day. So, even little padawans (or acolytes, depending how the Force flows through them) will benefit from the consistency and structure of activities and storytimes at SCRL.
That said, these are some of the events scheduled at SCRL that will invigorate one and all:
- · Get Your Steps in with South Cobb, May 6th at 4:30 PM.
- · VR for Older Adults, May 9th at 11:00 AM.
- · Monthly Movie Matinee – The Goonies, May 25th at 3:30 PM.
- · Mind Your Mind Summer Edition, May 29th at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on May 27th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
May the 4th be with you.
MAY 2023
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|May 02, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|May 03, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 04, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Star Wars Day
MAY 2023
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 05, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 06, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:30 – 18:00
|Get Your Steps in With South Cobb
|May 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|May 08, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|May 09, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 13:00
|VR for Older Adults
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|May 10, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 11, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
MAY 2023
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 12, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 13, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:30 – 18:00
|Get Your Steps in with South Cobb
|May 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|May 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|May 16, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|May 17, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 18, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
MAY 2023
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 19, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 20, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:30 – 18:00
|Get Your Steps in with South Cobb
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|May 21, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|May 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|May 23, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 24, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 25, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:30 – 15:00
|Monthly Movie Matinee
MAY 2023
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 26, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|May 27, 2023
|Monday
|closed
|MEMORIAL DAY
|May 28, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|May 29, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Mind Your Mind Summer Edition
|18:00 – 19:00
|Mind Your Mind Summer Edition
|May 30, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|15:00 – 17:00
|Wall Hanging Workshop
This schedule compiled as of: 04/18/2024; updated 04/24/2024.m