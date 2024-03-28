The Evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library Blooms for Spring

Photos by Kelly Johnson
by Kelly Johnson
Amid the evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library events, such as Project U First Donation Drive and Family Sing and Dance Along, some events have bloomed to mark a wonderful beginning to the spring season. Among the new offerings, Hula Hoop Workouts are scheduled for the third, fourth, and fifth Monday of April. This physical wellness activity appears as an alternative to Belly Dance classes scheduled for the first and second Monday of the month.
For those with green-thumbs—beginners and experts alike—there’s the monthly adult craft kit event which offers Decorative Planters. These kits shall be available during regular library hours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the month of April, while supplies last.
Of course, for those averse to growing plants, the following events are sure to either improve your gardening game or irradiate the color of your aura, blooming you within the community:
- Reptile Encounters with Scaly Addictions, April 2nd at 3:00 PM, featuring live reptiles with story time, for children 4+;
- Kids Harp Workshop, April 3rd at 2:30 PM, introducing children 6-12 years of age to the harp and how to play it;
- South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration, April 17th at 5:00 PM, celebrating National Poetry Month;
- Gardener’s Night Out: Pruning in the Home Landscape, April 22nd at 6:30 PM, teaching the why’s, when’s, and how’s of pruning trees and shrubs.
However, if there were ever reasons to visit South Cobb Regional Library, then its Movie Matinees (with screenings the first Monday and Tuesday of April, on the 4th and 5th) and its Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th are solid reasons. With the exception of the 5th, pleasant days of sunshine are forecasted for these particular events. It’ll be a great opportunity and place to create perennial memories.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
APRIL 2023
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 01, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|14:30 – 15:30
|Family Crafternoon
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|April 02, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:00
|Reptile Encounters with Scaley Addictions
|April 03, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|14:30 – 15:30
|Kids Harp Workshop
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|16:00 – 17:00
|Teen Paint ‘n Snack
|April 04, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|11:30-13:00
|Movie Matinee
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|April 05, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:300-13:00
|Movie Matinee
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|April 06, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
APRIL 2023
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 07, 2023
|Sunday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 08, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|13:45 – 15:30
|Eclipse Viewing Party
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|April 09, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|April 10, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|April 11, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|April 12, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 13, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
APRIL 2023
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 14, 2023
|Sunday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 15, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Hula Hoop Workout
|April 16, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|April 17, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 19:00
|South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration
|April 18, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Book Discussion
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|April 19, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 20, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
APRIL 2023
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 21, 2023
|Sunday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 22, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Hula Hoop Workout
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|18:30 – 19:30
|Gardener’s Night Out:
Pruning in the Home Landscape
|April 23, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Library
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|April 24, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|April 25, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 26, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 27, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Tween Book Club
APRIL 2023
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 28, 2023
|Sunday
|17:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|April 29, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Decorative Planter Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Hula Hoop Workout
This schedule compiled as of: 03/20/2024; updated 03/28/2024
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.