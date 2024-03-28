The Evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library Blooms for Spring

Photos by Kelly Johnson

by Kelly Johnson

Amid the evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library events, such as Project U First Donation Drive and Family Sing and Dance Along, some events have bloomed to mark a wonderful beginning to the spring season. Among the new offerings, Hula Hoop Workouts are scheduled for the third, fourth, and fifth Monday of April. This physical wellness activity appears as an alternative to Belly Dance classes scheduled for the first and second Monday of the month.

For those with green-thumbs—beginners and experts alike—there’s the monthly adult craft kit event which offers Decorative Planters. These kits shall be available during regular library hours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the month of April, while supplies last.

Of course, for those averse to growing plants, the following events are sure to either improve your gardening game or irradiate the color of your aura, blooming you within the community:

Reptile Encounters with Scaly Addictions , April 2 nd at 3:00 PM, featuring live reptiles with story time, for children 4+;

, April 2 at 3:00 PM, featuring live reptiles with story time, for children 4+; Kids Harp Workshop , April 3 rd at 2:30 PM, introducing children 6-12 years of age to the harp and how to play it;

, April 3 at 2:30 PM, introducing children 6-12 years of age to the harp and how to play it; South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration , April 17 th at 5:00 PM, celebrating National Poetry Month;

, April 17 at 5:00 PM, celebrating National Poetry Month; Gardener’s Night Out: Pruning in the Home Landscape, April 22nd at 6:30 PM, teaching the why’s, when’s, and how’s of pruning trees and shrubs.

However, if there were ever reasons to visit South Cobb Regional Library, then its Movie Matinees (with screenings the first Monday and Tuesday of April, on the 4th and 5th) and its Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th are solid reasons. With the exception of the 5th, pleasant days of sunshine are forecasted for these particular events. It’ll be a great opportunity and place to create perennial memories.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

APRIL 2023

WEEK 1

APRIL 2023

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 07, 2023 Sunday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 08, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



13:45 – 15:30 Eclipse Viewing Party



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime April 09, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



16:30 – 18:00 No Fear Crafting Club April 10, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime April 11, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion April 12, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 13, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

APRIL 2023

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 14, 2023 Sunday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 15, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Hula Hoop Workout April 16, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time April 17, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



17:00 – 19:00 South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration April 18, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Freeman Poole Book Discussion



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics and Digital Literacy April 19, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 20, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

APRIL 2023

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 21, 2023 Sunday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 22, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Hula Hoop Workout



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]



18:30 – 19:30 Gardener’s Night Out:

Pruning in the Home Landscape April 23, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics and Digital Library



16:30 – 18:00 No Fear Crafting Club April 24, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime April 25, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 26, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 27, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Tween Book Club

APRIL 2023

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 28, 2023 Sunday 17:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First April 29, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Decorative Planter Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Hula Hoop Workout









This schedule compiled as of: 03/20/2024; updated 03/28/2024

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.