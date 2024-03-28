Hot Topics

The Evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library Blooms for Spring

TOPICS:
Amid the evergreen of South Cobb Regional Library events, such as Project U First Donation Drive and Family Sing and Dance Along, some events have bloomed to mark a wonderful beginning to the spring season. Among the new offerings, Hula Hoop Workouts are scheduled for the third, fourth, and fifth Monday of April. This physical wellness activity appears as an alternative to Belly Dance classes scheduled for the first and second Monday of the month.

For those with green-thumbs—beginners and experts alike—there’s the monthly adult craft kit event which offers Decorative Planters. These kits shall be available during regular library hours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the month of April, while supplies last.

Of course, for those averse to growing plants, the following events are sure to either improve your gardening game or irradiate the color of your aura, blooming you within the community:

  • Reptile Encounters with Scaly Addictions, April 2nd at 3:00 PM, featuring live reptiles with story time, for children 4+;
  • Kids Harp Workshop, April 3rd at 2:30 PM, introducing children 6-12 years of age to the harp and how to play it;
  • South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration, April 17th at 5:00 PM, celebrating National Poetry Month;
  • Gardener’s Night Out: Pruning in the Home Landscape, April 22nd at 6:30 PM, teaching the why’s, when’s, and how’s of pruning trees and shrubs.

However, if there were ever reasons to visit South Cobb Regional Library, then its Movie Matinees (with screenings the first Monday and Tuesday of April, on the 4th and 5th) and its Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th are solid reasons. With the exception of the 5th, pleasant days of sunshine are forecasted for these particular events. It’ll be a great opportunity and place to create perennial memories.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 01, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


14:30 – 15:30Family Crafternoon


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance
April 02, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:00Reptile Encounters with Scaley Addictions
April 03, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party


14:30 – 15:30Kids Harp Workshop


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy


16:00 – 17:00Teen Paint ‘n Snack
April 04, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


11:30-13:00Movie Matinee


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
April 05, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:300-13:00Movie Matinee


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build
April 06, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

APRIL 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 07, 2023Sunday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 08, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


13:45 – 15:30Eclipse Viewing Party


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
April 09, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
April 10, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
April 11, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
April 12, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 13, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

APRIL 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 14, 2023Sunday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 15, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Hula Hoop Workout
April 16, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
April 17, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 19:00South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration
April 18, 2023Thursday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Book Discussion


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
April 19, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 20, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

APRIL 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 21, 2023Sunday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 22, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Hula Hoop Workout


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]


18:30 – 19:30Gardener’s Night Out:
Pruning in the Home Landscape
April 23, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Library


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
April 24, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
April 25, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 26, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 27, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Tween Book Club

APRIL 2023

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 28, 2023Sunday17:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
April 29, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Decorative Planter Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Hula Hoop Workout




This schedule compiled as of: 03/20/2024; updated 03/28/2024

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

