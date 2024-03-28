Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre 21st concert season starts May 4

Cobb PARKS sent the following announcement and schedule in its periodic newsletter:

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre is celebrating its 21st year of bringing top-quality entertainment to Cobb. This season, you can once again see a star-studded lineup. Tickets are on sale at the box office and online. The first concert of the season will be held Saturday, May 4, featuring Will Downing and Chrisette Michelle.

The season includes jazz, R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts. See the full schedule of concerts below:

May 4 – An Evening of Soul: Will Downing and Chrisette Michelle

May 11 – An Evening of Funk: Confunkshun, Atlantic Starr, The Original Lakeside

May 18 – An Evening of Hip Hop: Juvenile, Bun B, DJ Quik, Ying Yang Twins, Young Bloodz

May 25 – An Evening of Jazz: Boney James and Pieces of a Dream

May 26 – An Evening of R&B: Tamar Braxton and Silk

May 31 – An Evening of Jazz: Brian Culbertson and Eric Darius

June 9 – An Evening of Jazz: Gregory Porter and Najee

June 15 – An Evening of R&B: Jeffrey Osborne and After 7

June 22 – An Evening of Soul: Lalah Hathaway and Eric Roberson

June 29 – An Evening of R&B: Midnight Star, SOS Band, Miki Howard, Glenn Jones

July 6 – An Evening of Hip Hop: KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Mr. Cheeks, Nice & Smooth

July 13 – An Evening of R&B: Dru Hill and Montell Jordan

July 20 – Black Violin

Aug. 3 – An Evening of R&B: Stephanie Mills and The Whispers

Aug. 10 – An Evening of Hip Hop: Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Too Short, Trick Daddy, Nappy Roots

Aug.17 – An Evening of Soul: Musiq Soulchild and Raheem Devaughn

Aug. 31 – An Evening of Classic Soul: Russell Thompkins Jr. & Stylistics, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Blue Magic, Enchantment, Lenny Williams

Sept. 1 – An Evening of Hip Hop: Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock, Moni Love

Tickets for all events are available through TicketMaster. Ticketmaster.com is the ONLY retailer, besides our box office, that our patrons should use for any transactions related to the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. More information on this season can be found at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre website here.