The Switzer Library presents a free class on getting the most out of your iPhone

The Cobb County Public Library will present a free class at the Switzer Library on how to get the most out of your iPhones and iPads.

Here are the details reprinted from the Cobb Library’s event page.

Have you ever had a tech rep suggest you ask your children – or grandchildren- how to do something on your iPhone? Did that make your blood boil? There’s no reason seniors can’t get the most out of their iPhones and iPads, and Chris Lydle got so angry at one of those snide techies that he vowed to learn more then they did. Advertisement Join him at the Switzer Library for “iPhone Tips and Tricks for Old Fogies (and young folks like us)” on January 13 at 1 pm.

Some of the topics to cover:

Settings

The control center

Siri is your best friend and assistant

Using your phone as a wallet

9 familiar tools that your phone replaces

Adjusting for your own eyesight

Saving your “elevator pitch” in one word

Apps that are free with your phone and some you should add

A magic tip from Harry Potter

And so much more… Who is Chris Lydle? He’s a retired camera store operator who lives in Marietta. He has been sharing photo and tech knowledge for decades, including enrichment programs on cruise ships and at the Cobb County Libraries. Registration Required Here is the link to Register.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.