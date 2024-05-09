Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Cobb weather May 9: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 9, 2024, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms that are currently pushing eastward across North GA with another round of storms expected to move in from TN just before daybreak.  A Tornado Watch is also in effect for North and most of central GA 1 p.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-04-01786571.5120
2024-04-02816472.512.82.66
2024-04-03685059-0.90.75
2024-04-04654454.5-5.70
2024-04-05644353.5-6.90
2024-04-06664053-7.70
2024-04-07744559.5-1.40
2024-04-08765565.54.30
2024-04-096658620.60.69
2024-04-10736066.54.80.26
2024-04-117555653.10.21
2024-04-12695160-2.20
2024-04-13774862.500
2024-04-14855469.56.80
2024-04-15845971.58.50
2024-04-16846172.59.30
2024-04-178066739.50.08
2024-04-188561739.20
2024-04-19866776.512.5T
2024-04-207957683.70.5
2024-04-21605055-9.60.52
2024-04-22674455.5-9.30
2024-04-23724659-6.10
2024-04-24765465-0.4T
2024-04-258056682.40
2024-04-26826171.55.60
2024-04-277761692.80
2024-04-28796069.53.10
2024-04-297959692.30
2024-04-3078647140.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 8, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8093 in 193658 in 1923
Min TemperatureM5971 in 199540 in 1923
Avg TemperatureM69.478.5 in 199649.0 in 1923
PrecipitationM0.121.78 in 19890.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M116 in 19230 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M514 in 19960 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature85.378.690.0 in 195267.2 in 1921
Avg Min Temperature66.558.166.5 in 202448.1 in 1945
Avg Temperature75.968.376.5 in 195258.2 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.041.065.08 in 19890.00 in 2015
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19530.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)01268 in 19210 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)8942105 in 19521 in 1945
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature66.464.168.8 in 201256.6 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature46.844.149.0 in 201236.3 in 1940
Avg Temperature56.654.158.9 in 201246.5 in 1940
Total Precipitation24.0718.6934.48 in 18818.10 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025333822 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)197125292 in 201225 in 2005

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-08
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-08
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-08
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-08
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

