Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 9, 2024, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms that are currently pushing eastward across North GA with another round of storms expected to move in from TN just before daybreak. A Tornado Watch is also in effect for North and most of central GA 1 p.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 8, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 80 93 in 1936 58 in 1923 Min Temperature M 59 71 in 1995 40 in 1923 Avg Temperature M 69.4 78.5 in 1996 49.0 in 1923 Precipitation M 0.12 1.78 in 1989 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 16 in 1923 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 5 14 in 1996 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 85.3 78.6 90.0 in 1952 67.2 in 1921 Avg Min Temperature 66.5 58.1 66.5 in 2024 48.1 in 1945 Avg Temperature 75.9 68.3 76.5 in 1952 58.2 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.04 1.06 5.08 in 1989 0.00 in 2015 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 12 68 in 1921 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 89 42 105 in 1952 1 in 1945 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.4 64.1 68.8 in 2012 56.6 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 46.8 44.1 49.0 in 2012 36.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 56.6 54.1 58.9 in 2012 46.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.07 18.69 34.48 in 1881 8.10 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2533 3822 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 197 125 292 in 2012 25 in 2005

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”