Maximum Impact Love holds Food Box Giveaway

Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the annual Maximum Impact Love Food Box Giveaway:

Maximum Impact Love is a collaboration of churches from all around the Metro Atlanta area including churches in Cobb County. They celebrated their Annual Food Box Giveaway at the Rodney Cook Sr Park in Vines City. In addition to the food box giveaway, attendees were treated to health screenings, haircuts, manicures, horseback riding, arts & crafts, free Bibles, delicious food and great music. Acclaimed Christian Hip Hop performer Jevon Dewand & Trap Starz had the whole crowd fired up as he sang songs of praise. The rain held off and everyone in attendance had a wonderful time thanks to the efforts of Maximum Impact Love and their volunteers.

All photos were provided by Barry Krebs. Click any image to enlarge it.