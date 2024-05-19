Cobb Community Foundation launches “Activate Good” plan

The Cobb Community Foundation submitted the following news release about the launch of its “Activate Good 5-year plan:

The Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) marked a significant milestone in its history with a vibrant celebration at The Foxglove in Marietta. The event, attended by over 200 fundholders, donors, community partners, and friends, was not just a commemoration of past achievements but also a launchpad for the future. WSB’s Condace Pressley graced the occasion as the emcee, while CCF President & CEO Shari Martin spearheaded the brief yet impactful program.

CCF Board Chairman Chris Gruehn Shelia Manely, The Manely Firm, Shari Martin, CCF CEO, Mike Manely, The Manely Firm Jim Rhoden, Jay Rhoden, Sally Rhoden Natasha Rice, Chattahoochee Nature Center CCF Staff: Office Manager Niki Gray-Smith, Programs Manager Alexandra Boyle, CEO Shari Martin, Communications Manager Mary Koronkowski, Director of Stakeholder Engagement Shelly Owens

For three decades, CCF has been at the forefront of philanthropy in Cobb County, evolving from a small local charitable fund to an independent community foundation in 2005. “Our roles as a benefactor, a charitable bank, and a master connector have positively impacted Cobb and the surrounding areas. With our growth, our purpose has evolved,” said Martin.

The foundation’s new 5-year strategic plan, “Activate Good,” aims to harness the power of collective giving and amplify the impact of charitable efforts. “We’re more than a charitable bank; we’re a catalyst for change,” Martin emphasized.

The “Activate Good” plan focuses on four key areas:

Collective Giving: Repositioning CCF as a community problem solver, building long-term community funds, and expanding the Corporate Community Champion program. Community Problem Solving: Collaborating with Kennesaw State University and others to launch the Cobb Vital Signs initiative, a central repository of meaningful data to inform community efforts. Expanded Nonprofit Capacity: Through the Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP) Grant program, in partnership with United Way’s North Metro Region, CCF is boosting the capabilities of local nonprofits. Enhanced Organizational Effectiveness: By establishing an operations reserve fund, CCF aims to dedicate more time to problem-solving and grantmaking activities.

“Our updated mission statement reflects our commitment to mobilizing people, ideas, and resources to improve the quality of life in and around Cobb,” Martin stated. “We invite everyone to join us in Activating Good.”

To learn more about the Cobb Community Foundation and how to get involved, please visit https://cobbfoundation.org.

